These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for RLI Corp. (RLI)

RLI Corp. (NYSE: RLI) is -4.34% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $65.37 and a high of $110.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RLI stock was last observed hovering at around $98.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.76% off its average median price target of $103.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.98% off the consensus price target high of $120.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 2.32% higher than the price target low of $102.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $99.63, the stock is -2.34% and -2.23% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.1 million and changing 0.77% at the moment leaves the stock 12.44% off its SMA200. RLI registered 4.22% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $103.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $94.42.

The stock witnessed a -2.05% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.70%, and is 0.77% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.42% over the week and 2.71% over the month.

RLI Corp. (RLI) has around 882 employees, a market worth around $4.59B and $983.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.93 and Fwd P/E is 32.67. Profit margin for the company is 11.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 52.41% and -9.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.60%).

RLI Corp. (RLI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for RLI Corp. (RLI) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

RLI Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/21/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.73 with sales reaching $212.76M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 206.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 7.90% in year-over-year returns.

RLI Corp. (RLI) Top Institutional Holders

361 institutions hold shares in RLI Corp. (RLI), with 2.01M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.45% while institutional investors hold 90.56% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 45.01M, and float is at 42.96M with Short Float at 2.10%. Institutions hold 86.53% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is State Street Corporation with over 4.65 million shares valued at $389.72 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.33% of the RLI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 4.47 million shares valued at $374.19 million to account for 9.92% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 4.19 million shares representing 9.31% and valued at over $351.16 million, while Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC holds 6.54% of the shares totaling 2.95 million with a market value of $246.67 million.

RLI Corp. (RLI) Insider Activity

A total of 44 insider transactions have happened at RLI Corp. (RLI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 30 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by STONE MICHAEL J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that STONE MICHAEL J sold 1,380 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 04 at a price of $101.61 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.24 million shares.

RLI Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 01 that STONE MICHAEL J (Director) sold a total of 1,363 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 01 and was made at $84.33 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.23 million shares of the RLI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 29, STONE MICHAEL J (Director) disposed off 1,000 shares at an average price of $91.00 for $91000.0. The insider now directly holds 233,484 shares of RLI Corp. (RLI).

RLI Corp. (RLI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include American Financial Group Inc. (AFG) that is trading -12.15% down over the past 12 months. W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) is -14.70% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -43.82% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.3 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.68.