Things appear to be looking up for Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. (ADES)

Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: ADES) is -3.45% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.52 and a high of $12.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ADES stock was last observed hovering at around $5.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.28% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 64.6% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 64.6% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $5.31, the stock is -0.50% and -3.59% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.12 million and changing 5.57% at the moment leaves the stock 6.45% off its SMA200. ADES registered -55.49% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 29.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.48 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.77.

The stock witnessed a -2.57% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.43%, and is 2.31% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.52% over the week and 5.31% over the month.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. (ADES) has around 133 employees, a market worth around $100.84M and $59.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -38.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 50.88% and -57.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-17.50%).

Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. (ADES) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. (ADES) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $11.48M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 11.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -26.30% in year-over-year returns.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. (ADES) Top Institutional Holders

102 institutions hold shares in Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. (ADES), with 589.15k shares held by insiders accounting for 3.26% while institutional investors hold 65.55% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 18.09M, and float is at 17.94M with Short Float at 4.45%. Institutions hold 63.41% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC with over 1.98 million shares valued at $8.05 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.69% of the ADES Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. with 1.79 million shares valued at $7.28 million to account for 9.66% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Franklin Resources, Inc. which holds 1.73 million shares representing 9.32% and valued at over $7.02 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 6.25% of the shares totaling 1.16 million with a market value of $4.71 million.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. (ADES) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. (ADES) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. (ADES): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. (LECO) that is trading 20.81% up over the past 12 months. Thermon Group Holdings Inc. (THR) is -33.93% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -6.91% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.85 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.29.