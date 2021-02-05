Things appear to be looking up for Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX)

Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: APYX) is 39.31% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.81 and a high of $11.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The APYX stock was last observed hovering at around $9.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.93% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.36% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -43.29% lower than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.03, the stock is 8.06% and 23.41% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing 10.22% at the moment leaves the stock 73.64% off its SMA200. APYX registered 33.73% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 100.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.34 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.35.

The stock witnessed a 41.87% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 59.46%, and is 5.91% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.36% over the week and 6.72% over the month.

Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX) has around 266 employees, a market worth around $350.45M and $24.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -65.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 257.58% and -8.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-28.80%).

Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Apyx Medical Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.11 with sales reaching $9.62M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -78.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -8.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 14.80% in year-over-year returns.

Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX) Top Institutional Holders

75 institutions hold shares in Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX), with 4.25M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.39% while institutional investors hold 59.34% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 34.22M, and float is at 30.03M with Short Float at 1.73%. Institutions hold 51.99% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is RTW Investments LP with over 3.39 million shares valued at $15.97 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.89% of the APYX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Archon Capital Management LLC with 2.5 million shares valued at $11.78 million to account for 7.30% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 2.23 million shares representing 6.51% and valued at over $10.51 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 4.09% of the shares totaling 1.4 million with a market value of $6.61 million.

Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Goodwin Charles D. II, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Goodwin Charles D. II bought 28,250 shares of the company’s common stock on May 13 at a price of $3.30 per share for a total of $93197.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 28250.0 shares.