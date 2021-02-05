Things appear to be looking up for Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (FET)

Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (NYSE: FET) is 52.94% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.00 and a high of $25.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FET stock was last observed hovering at around $16.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.28% off its average median price target of $7.50 for the next 12 months. It is also -82.0% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -264.0% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.20, the stock is 23.44% and 32.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.1 million and changing 7.57% at the moment leaves the stock 68.25% off its SMA200. FET registered -22.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 71.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.78 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.65.

The stock witnessed a 39.36% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 108.72%, and is 26.21% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.87% over the week and 6.34% over the month.

Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (FET) has around 2300 employees, a market worth around $98.64M and $599.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -12.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 506.26% and -27.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-59.90%).

Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (FET) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (FET) is a “Underweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Forum Energy Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$5.2 with sales reaching $114.5M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -43.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -46.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -42.70% in year-over-year returns.

Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (FET) Top Institutional Holders

66 institutions hold shares in Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (FET), with 640.87k shares held by insiders accounting for 11.52% while institutional investors hold 55.33% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 5.58M, and float is at 3.95M with Short Float at 6.29%. Institutions hold 48.96% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is SCF Partners, Inc. with over 0.85 million shares valued at $9.29 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.76% of the FET Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Schroder Investment Management Group with 0.34 million shares valued at $3.73 million to account for 0.30% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Tudor Investment Corporation which holds 0.28 million shares representing 0.25% and valued at over $3.02 million, while Wells Fargo & Company holds 0.22% of the shares totaling 0.25 million with a market value of $2.73 million.

Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (FET) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (FET) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by GAUT C CHRISTOPHER, the company’s CEO & COB. SEC filings show that GAUT C CHRISTOPHER bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 12 at a price of $8.49 per share for a total of $84900.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.24 million shares.

Forum Energy Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 11 that GAUT C CHRISTOPHER (CEO & COB) bought a total of 2,217 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 11 and was made at $8.67 per share for $19221.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.23 million shares of the FET stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 10, GAUT C CHRISTOPHER (CEO & COB) acquired 7,783 shares at an average price of $8.75 for $68101.0. The insider now directly holds 231,644 shares of Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (FET).

Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (FET): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Schlumberger Limited (SLB) that is trading -29.26% down over the past 12 months. Dril-Quip Inc. (DRQ) is -27.47% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 33.5% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.16 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.34.