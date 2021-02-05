Trxade Group Inc. (MEDS) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 23.82% Change This Year

Trxade Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDS) is 23.82% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.01 and a high of $11.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MEDS stock was last observed hovering at around $6.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.35% off its average median price target of $10.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.42% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 31.05% higher than the price target low of $9.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.55, the stock is 11.87% and 18.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing 5.65% at the moment leaves the stock 12.55% off its SMA200. MEDS registered -27.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.64 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.67.

The stock witnessed a 20.85% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 54.12%, and is 14.91% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.98% over the week and 6.71% over the month.

Trxade Group Inc. (MEDS) has around 29 employees, a market worth around $54.63M and $16.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 28.48. Profit margin for the company is -4.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 63.34% and -43.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.20%).

Trxade Group Inc. (MEDS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Trxade Group Inc. (MEDS) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Trxade Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.01 with sales reaching $2.46M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 60.00% this year.

Trxade Group Inc. (MEDS) Top Institutional Holders

12 institutions hold shares in Trxade Group Inc. (MEDS), with 4.96M shares held by insiders accounting for 61.34% while institutional investors hold 36.37% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 8.06M, and float is at 3.13M with Short Float at 2.72%. Institutions hold 14.06% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is G2 Investment Partners Management LLC with over 0.4 million shares valued at $2.49 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.93% of the MEDS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Heartland Advisors Inc. with 0.3 million shares valued at $1.88 million to account for 3.71% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Royce & Associates LP which holds 0.22 million shares representing 2.69% and valued at over $1.36 million, while Perritt Capital Management, Inc. holds 1.47% of the shares totaling 0.12 million with a market value of $0.74 million.

Trxade Group Inc. (MEDS) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Trxade Group Inc. (MEDS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Patel Prashant, the company’s President. SEC filings show that Patel Prashant sold 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 14 at a price of $5.29 per share for a total of $39703.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.26 million shares.

Trxade Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 14 that Fell Donald G. (Director) sold a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 14 and was made at $5.30 per share for $2650.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8487.0 shares of the MEDS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 14, PETERSON MICHAEL L (Director) disposed off 1,800 shares at an average price of $5.26 for $9460.0. The insider now directly holds 7,187 shares of Trxade Group Inc. (MEDS).