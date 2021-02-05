Turning Point Brands Inc. (TPB) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

163 institutions hold shares in Turning Point Brands Inc. (TPB), with 878.67k shares held by insiders accounting for 4.59% while institutional investors hold 89.81% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 19.24M, and float is at 18.31M with Short Float at 5.80%. Institutions hold 85.69% of the Float.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Standard General L.P. with over 6.44 million shares valued at $179.74 million. The investor’s holdings represent 33.62% of the TPB Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Thrivent Financial For Lutherans with 1.57 million shares valued at $43.68 million to account for 8.17% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 0.83 million shares representing 4.34% and valued at over $23.22 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 3.43% of the shares totaling 0.66 million with a market value of $18.31 million.

Turning Point Brands Inc. (NYSE: TPB) is 19.91% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.09 and a high of $54.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TPB stock was last observed hovering at around $51.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.47% off its average median price target of $59.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.95% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -18.73% lower than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $53.43, the stock is 15.13% and 21.56% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.14 million and changing 2.83% at the moment leaves the stock 64.70% off its SMA200. TPB registered 147.13% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 68.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $45.68 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $36.19.

The stock witnessed a 22.35% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 45.43%, and is 13.08% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.76% over the week and 5.13% over the month.

Turning Point Brands Inc. (TPB) has around 466 employees, a market worth around $1.03B and $380.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 133.24 and Fwd P/E is 18.71. Profit margin for the company is 2.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 279.21% and -2.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.00%).

Turning Point Brands Inc. (TPB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Turning Point Brands Inc. (TPB) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Turning Point Brands Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.76 with sales reaching $99.52M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -31.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 24.10% in year-over-year returns.

Turning Point Brands Inc. (TPB) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Turning Point Brands Inc. (TPB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Standard General L.P., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Standard General L.P. sold 400,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 29 at a price of $35.60 per share for a total of $14.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5.95 million shares.

Turning Point Brands Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 13 that STANDARD DIVERSIFIED INC. (10% Owner) sold a total of 1,800,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 13 and was made at $22.44 per share for $40.4 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8.18 million shares of the TPB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 13, Standard General L.P. (10% Owner) disposed off 2,215,000 shares at an average price of $22.44 for $49.71 million. The insider now directly holds 1,534 shares of Turning Point Brands Inc. (TPB).

Turning Point Brands Inc. (TPB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Turning Point Brands Inc. (TPB) that is trading 147.13% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 11.07% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.94 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.74.