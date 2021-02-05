Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

320 institutions hold shares in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE), with 3.28M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.37% while institutional investors hold 103.41% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 60.69M, and float is at 57.99M with Short Float at 9.50%. Institutions hold 97.85% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 8.35 million shares valued at $686.18 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.68% of the RARE Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Capital Research Global Investors with 6.78 million shares valued at $557.58 million to account for 11.11% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital International Investors which holds 6.2 million shares representing 10.15% and valued at over $509.41 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 8.78% of the shares totaling 5.36 million with a market value of $440.36 million.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE) is 11.97% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.99 and a high of $179.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RARE stock was last observed hovering at around $150.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.76% off its average median price target of $146.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.22% off the consensus price target high of $185.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -58.16% lower than the price target low of $98.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $155.00, the stock is 9.77% and 9.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.28 million and changing 3.17% at the moment leaves the stock 59.27% off its SMA200. RARE registered 161.34% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 85.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $148.13 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $108.10.

The stock witnessed a 14.82% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 51.96%, and is 10.24% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.46% over the week and 5.52% over the month.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) has around 740 employees, a market worth around $10.37B and $215.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 384.53% and -13.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-65.40%).

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.13 with sales reaching $69.16M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -79.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 142.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 94.30% in year-over-year returns.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) Insider Activity

A total of 48 insider transactions have happened at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 32 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bedrosian Camille L, the company’s EVP and Chief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that Bedrosian Camille L sold 2,243 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 30 at a price of $140.36 per share for a total of $0.31 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33546.0 shares.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 15 that Bedrosian Camille L (EVP and Chief Medical Officer) sold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 15 and was made at $139.18 per share for $3.48 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 35789.0 shares of the RARE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 07, Huizenga Theodore Alan (SVP, Controller and PAO) disposed off 4,000 shares at an average price of $140.65 for $0.56 million. The insider now directly holds 15,716 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE).

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) that is trading 91.92% up over the past 12 months. Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO) is 81.08% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -14.34% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.3 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.63.