United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

494 institutions hold shares in United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR), with 784.82k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.77% while institutional investors hold 100.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 44.40M, and float is at 43.66M with Short Float at 3.98%. Institutions hold 98.48% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.31 million shares valued at $434.86 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.69% of the UTHR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.88 million shares valued at $392.27 million to account for 8.74% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 3.71 million shares representing 8.35% and valued at over $374.61 million, while FMR, LLC holds 5.78% of the shares totaling 2.57 million with a market value of $259.37 million.

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) is 10.57% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $75.58 and a high of $176.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The UTHR stock was last observed hovering at around $169.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.09% off its average median price target of $197.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.18% off the consensus price target high of $255.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -64.54% lower than the price target low of $102.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $167.83, the stock is 0.68% and 10.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing -1.23% at the moment leaves the stock 34.87% off its SMA200. UTHR registered 65.40% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 48.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $159.27 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $127.56.

The stock witnessed a 7.05% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.95%, and is 2.09% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.56% over the week and 3.55% over the month.

United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) has around 920 employees, a market worth around $7.49B and $1.41B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.87 and Fwd P/E is 13.86. Profit margin for the company is 33.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 122.06% and -4.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.60%).

United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

United Therapeutics Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $3.14 with sales reaching $357.32M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -117.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 14.90% in year-over-year returns.

United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) Insider Activity

A total of 51 insider transactions have happened at United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ROTHBLATT MARTINE A, the company’s Chairman & CEO. SEC filings show that ROTHBLATT MARTINE A sold 4,834 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 09 at a price of $117.04 per share for a total of $0.57 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140.0 shares.

United Therapeutics Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 08 that ROTHBLATT MARTINE A (Chairman & CEO) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 08 and was made at $117.91 per share for $1.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 140.0 shares of the UTHR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 07, ROTHBLATT MARTINE A (Chairman & CEO) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $119.31 for $1.19 million. The insider now directly holds 140 shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR).

United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 36.83% up over the past 12 months. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) is 1.90% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -14.37% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.99 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.29.