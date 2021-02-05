Upland Software Inc. (UPLD) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

225 institutions hold shares in Upland Software Inc. (UPLD), with 4.79M shares held by insiders accounting for 16.26% while institutional investors hold 97.08% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 27.22M, and float is at 24.84M with Short Float at 9.90%. Institutions hold 81.30% of the Float.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.69 million shares valued at $63.66 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.73% of the UPLD Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is CDAM (UK) Ltd with 1.47 million shares valued at $55.36 million to account for 4.98% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.26 million shares representing 4.26% and valued at over $47.37 million, while Royce & Associates LP holds 3.58% of the shares totaling 1.05 million with a market value of $39.72 million.

Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ: UPLD) is 9.09% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.75 and a high of $51.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The UPLD stock was last observed hovering at around $49.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.49% off its average median price target of $58.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.57% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 8.98% higher than the price target low of $55.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $50.06, the stock is 4.43% and 8.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.14 million and changing 0.99% at the moment leaves the stock 28.71% off its SMA200. UPLD registered 29.55% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.10%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $47.10 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $41.68.

The stock witnessed a 9.30% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.33%, and is 1.98% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.11% over the week and 3.87% over the month.

Upland Software Inc. (UPLD) has around 832 employees, a market worth around $1.52B and $279.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 28.38. Profit margin for the company is -23.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 141.25% and -2.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.70%).

Upland Software Inc. (UPLD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Upland Software Inc. (UPLD) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Upland Software Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.45 with sales reaching $71.8M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -262.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 28.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8.70% in year-over-year returns.

Upland Software Inc. (UPLD) Insider Activity

A total of 42 insider transactions have happened at Upland Software Inc. (UPLD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 38 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MCDONALD JOHN T, the company’s CEO. SEC filings show that MCDONALD JOHN T sold 7,080 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 04 at a price of $50.03 per share for a total of $0.35 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.46 million shares.

Upland Software Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 04 that Hill Michael Douglass (CFO &Treasurer) sold a total of 11,277 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 04 and was made at $50.01 per share for $0.56 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.21 million shares of the UPLD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 02, Hill Michael Douglass (CFO &Treasurer) disposed off 22,385 shares at an average price of $50.05 for $1.12 million. The insider now directly holds 217,257 shares of Upland Software Inc. (UPLD).

Upland Software Inc. (UPLD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include RealPage Inc. (RP) that is trading 45.99% up over the past 12 months. Evolving Systems Inc. (EVOL) is 148.92% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 2.03% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.41 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 10.03.