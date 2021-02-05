Venator Materials PLC (VNTR) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

76 institutions hold shares in Venator Materials PLC (VNTR), with 42.87M shares held by insiders accounting for 40.16% while institutional investors hold 57.67% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 106.70M, and float is at 63.73M with Short Float at 0.41%. Institutions hold 34.51% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. with over 8.16 million shares valued at $15.74 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.64% of the VNTR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Capital World Investors with 7.87 million shares valued at $15.2 million to account for 7.38% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Schneider Capital Management Corp which holds 3.89 million shares representing 3.64% and valued at over $6.68 million, while Morgan Stanley holds 2.41% of the shares totaling 2.57 million with a market value of $4.95 million.

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE: VNTR) is 24.17% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.12 and a high of $5.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VNTR stock was last observed hovering at around $4.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $3.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.5% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -105.5% lower than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.11, the stock is -3.19% and 19.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.29 million and changing 0.74% at the moment leaves the stock 83.13% off its SMA200. VNTR registered 32.15% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 105.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.7582 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.5127.

The stock witnessed a 20.18% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 106.53%, and is -2.38% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.69% over the week and 10.19% over the month.

Venator Materials PLC (VNTR) has around 4000 employees, a market worth around $459.46M and $1.93B in sales. Fwd P/E is 19.57. Profit margin for the company is -11.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 266.96% and -21.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.70%).

Venator Materials PLC (VNTR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Venator Materials PLC (VNTR) is a “Hold”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Venator Materials PLC is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.14 with sales reaching $459.67M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -9.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.90% in year-over-year returns.

Venator Materials PLC (VNTR) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Venator Materials PLC (VNTR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Huntsman CORP, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Huntsman CORP sold 42,429,807 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 23 at a price of $2.15 per share for a total of $91.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9.69 million shares.

Venator Materials PLC disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 12 that Anderson Douglas Delano (Director) bought a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 12 and was made at $1.30 per share for $26000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 25300.0 shares of the VNTR stock.

Venator Materials PLC (VNTR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Kronos Worldwide Inc. (KRO) that is trading 27.41% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -127.03% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.59 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.63.