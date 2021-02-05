Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

291 institutions hold shares in Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD), with 957.75k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.26% while institutional investors hold 86.54% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 75.79M, and float is at 74.89M with Short Float at 1.85%. Institutions hold 85.45% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 8.92 million shares valued at $186.08 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.75% of the WAFD Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 7.49 million shares valued at $156.25 million to account for 9.87% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 5.98 million shares representing 7.88% and valued at over $124.7 million, while Janus Henderson Group PLC holds 5.51% of the shares totaling 4.18 million with a market value of $87.17 million.

Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ: WAFD) is 8.59% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.01 and a high of $35.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WAFD stock was last observed hovering at around $27.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.43% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.66% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 6.83% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.95, the stock is -0.21% and 6.29% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.29 million and changing 1.56% at the moment leaves the stock 13.28% off its SMA200. WAFD registered -20.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $27.00 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.20.

The stock witnessed a 7.05% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.89%, and is 3.17% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.41% over the week and 3.17% over the month.

Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD) has around 2080 employees, a market worth around $2.19B and $621.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.26 and Fwd P/E is 14.96. Distance from 52-week low is 39.68% and -20.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.00%).

Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Washington Federal Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/15/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.51 with sales reaching $126.53M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -13.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.20% year-over-year.

Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Beatty Vincent L, the company’s EVP & CFO. SEC filings show that Beatty Vincent L bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 06 at a price of $23.60 per share for a total of $23600.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 62856.0 shares.

Washington Federal Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 31 that KELLEY THOMAS J (Director) bought a total of 1,078 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 31 and was made at $23.18 per share for $24988.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 26406.0 shares of the WAFD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 28, TALBOT RANDALL H (Director) acquired 5,300 shares at an average price of $23.16 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 39,743 shares of Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD).

Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Banc of California Inc. (BANC) that is trading 7.04% up over the past 12 months. Riverview Bancorp Inc. (RVSB) is -23.34% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 16.67% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.15 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.94.