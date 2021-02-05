Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

53 institutions hold shares in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP), with 15.96M shares held by insiders accounting for 45.35% while institutional investors hold 76.44% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 35.20M, and float is at 20.64M with Short Float at 0.68%. Institutions hold 41.78% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Invesco Ltd. with over 6.43 million shares valued at $120.64 million. The investor’s holdings represent 18.28% of the WLKP Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Energy Income Partners, LLC with 2.8 million shares valued at $52.45 million to account for 7.95% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Janus Henderson Group PLC which holds 1.51 million shares representing 4.30% and valued at over $28.38 million, while ClearBridge Investments, LLC holds 1.95% of the shares totaling 0.69 million with a market value of $12.9 million.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE: WLKP) is -1.76% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.31 and a high of $24.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WLKP stock was last observed hovering at around $24.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.59% off its average median price target of $23.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.24% off the consensus price target high of $29.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -11.52% lower than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.42, the stock is 3.24% and 5.66% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing -2.46% at the moment leaves the stock 16.72% off its SMA200. WLKP registered 2.95% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.10%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.57.

The stock witnessed a 4.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.47%, and is -1.84% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.05% over the week and 2.37% over the month.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP) has around 2169 employees, a market worth around $825.56M and $993.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.03 and Fwd P/E is 11.11. Profit margin for the company is 6.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 127.16% and -4.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (38.00%).

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.51 with sales reaching $281.1M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -8.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.00% in year-over-year returns.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by WOELFEL RANDY, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that WOELFEL RANDY bought 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 13 at a price of $18.59 per share for a total of $9295.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12000.0 shares.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 12 that WOELFEL RANDY (Director) bought a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 12 and was made at $18.70 per share for $9350.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11500.0 shares of the WLKP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 11, WOELFEL RANDY (Director) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $18.57 for $18570.0. The insider now directly holds 11,000 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP).

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) that is trading 813.82% up over the past 12 months. Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK) is 28.02% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 11.03% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.12 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.25.