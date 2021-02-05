What should you know before buying stock in Black Hills Corporation (BKH)

Black Hills Corporation (NYSE: BKH) is -0.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $48.07 and a high of $87.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BKH stock was last observed hovering at around $60.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.8% off its average median price target of $71.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.77% off the consensus price target high of $79.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 4.67% higher than the price target low of $64.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $61.01, the stock is 1.16% and 0.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.26 million and changing 1.33% at the moment leaves the stock 3.65% off its SMA200. BKH registered -27.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.68%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $60.30 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $58.68.

The stock witnessed a 2.45% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.94%, and is 2.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.30% over the week and 2.48% over the month.

Black Hills Corporation (BKH) has around 2944 employees, a market worth around $3.86B and $1.69B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.21 and Fwd P/E is 15.72. Profit margin for the company is 13.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.92% and -29.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.10%).

Black Hills Corporation (BKH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Black Hills Corporation (BKH) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Black Hills Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.15 with sales reaching $593.74M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -31.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 24.30% in year-over-year returns.

Black Hills Corporation (BKH) Top Institutional Holders

398 institutions hold shares in Black Hills Corporation (BKH), with 434.83k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.69% while institutional investors hold 88.28% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 62.58M, and float is at 62.31M with Short Float at 2.73%. Institutions hold 87.67% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 8.37 million shares valued at $447.54 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.33% of the BKH Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.46 million shares valued at $345.76 million to account for 10.30% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 5.33 million shares representing 8.50% and valued at over $285.35 million, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 3.72% of the shares totaling 2.33 million with a market value of $124.86 million.

Black Hills Corporation (BKH) Insider Activity

A total of 52 insider transactions have happened at Black Hills Corporation (BKH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 52 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by McAllister Kathleen S, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that McAllister Kathleen S bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $61.86 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4839.0 shares.

Black Hills Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 15 that McAllister Kathleen S (Director) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 15 and was made at $54.76 per share for $54762.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2633.0 shares of the BKH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 11, McAllister Kathleen S (Director) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $53.22 for $53220.0. The insider now directly holds 1,633 shares of Black Hills Corporation (BKH).

Black Hills Corporation (BKH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ameren Corporation (AEE) that is trading -10.58% down over the past 12 months. Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) is -15.55% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 20.0% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.36 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.5.