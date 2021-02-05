What should you know before buying stock in Datto Holding Corp. (MSP)

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE: MSP) is -4.74% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.11 and a high of $33.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MSP stock was last observed hovering at around $24.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.83% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.05% off the consensus price target high of $39.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 14.27% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.72, the stock is 0.86% and -2.95% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.27 million and changing 3.33% at the moment leaves the stock -6.34% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $26.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $27.50.

The stock witnessed a 2.06% in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.48%, and is 3.88% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.44% over the week and 4.29% over the month.

Datto Holding Corp. (MSP) has around 1653 employees, a market worth around $4.30B and $505.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 189.12 and Fwd P/E is 46.51. Profit margin for the company is 4.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.29% and -23.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.80%).

Datto Holding Corp. (MSP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Datto Holding Corp. (MSP) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Datto Holding Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.12 with sales reaching $133.64M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 17.30% this year.

Datto Holding Corp. (MSP) Top Institutional Holders

11 institutions hold shares in Datto Holding Corp. (MSP), with 21.17M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.18% while institutional investors hold 83.42% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 167.03M, and float is at 139.74M with Short Float at 1.44%. Institutions hold 72.42% of the Float.

Datto Holding Corp. (MSP) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Datto Holding Corp. (MSP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times.