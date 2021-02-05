What should you know before buying stock in REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX)

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ: RGNX) is -1.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.03 and a high of $54.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RGNX stock was last observed hovering at around $45.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.38% off its average median price target of $60.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.15% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -12.13% lower than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $44.85, the stock is -1.60% and 4.18% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.26 million and changing -0.84% at the moment leaves the stock 23.59% off its SMA200. RGNX registered -8.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 31.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $45.79 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $35.19.

The stock witnessed a -0.13% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 56.33%, and is 7.89% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.96% over the week and 6.06% over the month.

REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX) has around 257 employees, a market worth around $1.88B and $144.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -63.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 123.91% and -18.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-32.50%).

REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

REGENXBIO Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.43 with sales reaching $61.5M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -194.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 495.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 422.60% in year-over-year returns.

REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX) Top Institutional Holders

264 institutions hold shares in REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX), with 5.44M shares held by insiders accounting for 14.54% while institutional investors hold 105.20% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 37.34M, and float is at 36.17M with Short Float at 6.79%. Institutions hold 89.90% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 5.66 million shares valued at $155.67 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.12% of the RGNX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.25 million shares valued at $89.36 million to account for 8.68% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Redmile Group, LLC which holds 2.23 million shares representing 5.96% and valued at over $61.32 million, while State Street Corporation holds 5.73% of the shares totaling 2.14 million with a market value of $59.0 million.

REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX) Insider Activity

A total of 50 insider transactions have happened at REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 29 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Christmas Patrick J., the company’s Chief Legal Officer. SEC filings show that Christmas Patrick J. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 02 at a price of $44.79 per share for a total of $0.45 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16372.0 shares.

REGENXBIO Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 25 that Mills Kenneth T. (President and CEO) sold a total of 6,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 25 and was made at $44.74 per share for $0.29 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.28 million shares of the RGNX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 15, Vasista Vittal (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 252 shares at an average price of $50.04 for $12610.0. The insider now directly holds 113,640 shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX).