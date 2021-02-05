Which institution holds the most shares in Aligos Therapeutics Inc. (ALGS)

8 institutions hold shares in Aligos Therapeutics Inc. (ALGS), with 5.73M shares held by insiders accounting for 15.05% while institutional investors hold 32.34% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 35.70M, and float is at 28.57M with Short Float at 4.39%. Institutions hold 27.47% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is CALPERS (California-Public Employees Retirement System) with over 21862.0 shares valued at $0.6 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.06% of the ALGS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Golden State Wealth Management, LLC with 14860.0 shares valued at $0.41 million to account for 0.04% of the shares outstanding.

Aligos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGS) is -13.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.82 and a high of $37.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ALGS stock was last observed hovering at around $22.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.81% off its average median price target of $34.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.33% off the consensus price target high of $42.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 15.0% higher than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.80, the stock is -21.51% and -7.52% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing 3.52% at the moment leaves the stock 5.38% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $29.08 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.58.

The stock witnessed a -15.42% in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 58.67%, and is -9.78% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.00% over the week and 12.59% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 85.65% and -36.55% from its 52-week high.

Aligos Therapeutics Inc. (ALGS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aligos Therapeutics Inc. (ALGS) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aligos Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.82.The EPS is expected to shrink by -275.10% this year.

Aligos Therapeutics Inc. (ALGS) Insider Activity

A total of 44 insider transactions have happened at Aligos Therapeutics Inc. (ALGS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 44 times.