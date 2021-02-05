Which institution holds the most shares in Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (ARGO)

226 institutions hold shares in Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (ARGO), with 1.3M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.74% while institutional investors hold 99.32% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 34.67M, and float is at 33.39M with Short Float at 1.26%. Institutions hold 95.61% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Voce Capital Management, LLC with over 3.27 million shares valued at $112.71 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.44% of the ARGO Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.95 million shares valued at $101.47 million to account for 8.50% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 2.44 million shares representing 7.03% and valued at over $84.01 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 6.71% of the shares totaling 2.33 million with a market value of $80.15 million.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: ARGO) is -4.14% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.00 and a high of $67.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ARGO stock was last observed hovering at around $40.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.97% off its average median price target of $48.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.22% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 8.93% higher than the price target low of $46.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $41.89, the stock is -4.95% and -3.63% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing 2.37% at the moment leaves the stock 13.25% off its SMA200. ARGO registered -37.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 25.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $43.89 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $38.78.

The stock witnessed a -3.72% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.57%, and is 0.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.39% over the week and 3.01% over the month.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (ARGO) has around 1447 employees, a market worth around $1.50B and $1.87B in sales. Fwd P/E is 14.00. Profit margin for the company is -8.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 67.56% and -38.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.70%).

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (ARGO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (ARGO) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.21 with sales reaching $452.94M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -113.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.40% in year-over-year returns.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (ARGO) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (ARGO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by REHNBERG KEVIN JAMES, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that REHNBERG KEVIN JAMES bought 32,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 14 at a price of $36.98 per share for a total of $1.18 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 32000.0 shares.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 13 that REHNBERG KEVIN JAMES (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 30,847 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 13 and was made at $36.12 per share for $1.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 19953.0 shares of the ARGO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 11, BRADLEY THOMAS A (Director) acquired 3,000 shares at an average price of $37.17 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 17,636 shares of Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (ARGO).

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (ARGO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Global Indemnity Group LLC (GBLI) that is trading -9.29% down over the past 12 months. Selective Insurance Group Inc. (SIGI) is -4.29% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 16.68% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.35 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.77.