Which institution holds the most shares in BioLife Solutions Inc. (BLFS)

159 institutions hold shares in BioLife Solutions Inc. (BLFS), with 6.3M shares held by insiders accounting for 19.25% while institutional investors hold 94.03% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 31.64M, and float is at 26.50M with Short Float at 2.65%. Institutions hold 75.93% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Casdin Capital, LLC with over 5.84 million shares valued at $169.01 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.84% of the BLFS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Wasatch Advisors Inc with 1.72 million shares valued at $49.69 million to account for 5.24% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.17 million shares representing 3.58% and valued at over $33.87 million, while Ranger Investment Management, LP holds 3.46% of the shares totaling 1.13 million with a market value of $32.82 million.

BioLife Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: BLFS) is 0.53% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.37 and a high of $47.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BLFS stock was last observed hovering at around $40.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.32% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.09% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -12.96% lower than the price target low of $35.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $40.10, the stock is -0.83% and 0.59% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing -0.79% at the moment leaves the stock 54.36% off its SMA200. BLFS registered 180.42% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 91.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $41.43 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $30.62.

The stock witnessed a -5.42% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.73%, and is 4.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.30% over the week and 6.44% over the month.

BioLife Solutions Inc. (BLFS) has around 151 employees, a market worth around $1.33B and $41.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 445.56. Profit margin for the company is -17.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 444.10% and -15.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.30%).

BioLife Solutions Inc. (BLFS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BioLife Solutions Inc. (BLFS) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BioLife Solutions Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.02 with sales reaching $13.5M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 94.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 71.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 62.70% in year-over-year returns.

BioLife Solutions Inc. (BLFS) Insider Activity

A total of 94 insider transactions have happened at BioLife Solutions Inc. (BLFS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 75 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mathew Aby J., the company’s Exec VP & Chief Scientific Off. SEC filings show that Mathew Aby J. sold 18,484 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 02 at a price of $40.23 per share for a total of $0.74 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.18 million shares.

BioLife Solutions Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 01 that Mathew Aby J. (Exec VP & Chief Scientific Off) sold a total of 18,484 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 01 and was made at $38.71 per share for $0.72 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.18 million shares of the BLFS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 25, VILLIGER WALTER (10% Owner) disposed off 50,000 shares at an average price of $41.58 for $2.08 million. The insider now directly holds 3,330,316 shares of BioLife Solutions Inc. (BLFS).

BioLife Solutions Inc. (BLFS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) that is 408.61% higher over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -39.21% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.98 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.12.