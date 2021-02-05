Which institution holds the most shares in Hanmi Financial Corporation (HAFC)

210 institutions hold shares in Hanmi Financial Corporation (HAFC), with 559.06k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.83% while institutional investors hold 94.08% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 30.46M, and float is at 30.15M with Short Float at 0.95%. Institutions hold 92.36% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.5 million shares valued at $36.95 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.65% of the HAFC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 2.68 million shares valued at $21.99 million to account for 8.72% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 2.36 million shares representing 7.68% and valued at over $19.37 million, while Massachusetts Financial Services Co. holds 7.21% of the shares totaling 2.21 million with a market value of $18.17 million.

Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: HAFC) is 27.87% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.15 and a high of $18.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HAFC stock was last observed hovering at around $14.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.71% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -11.54% lower than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.50, the stock is 11.68% and 22.74% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.15 million and changing 0.49% at the moment leaves the stock 44.89% off its SMA200. HAFC registered -18.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 47.21%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.14.

The stock witnessed a 28.89% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 54.91%, and is 2.98% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.23% over the week and 4.27% over the month.

Hanmi Financial Corporation (HAFC) has around 633 employees, a market worth around $453.85M and $230.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.44 and Fwd P/E is 9.43. Profit margin for the company is 13.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 102.80% and -19.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.20%).

Hanmi Financial Corporation (HAFC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hanmi Financial Corporation (HAFC) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hanmi Financial Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/20/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.42 with sales reaching $54.76M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -41.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -4.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 11.30% in year-over-year returns.

Hanmi Financial Corporation (HAFC) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Hanmi Financial Corporation (HAFC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Ahn John J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Ahn John J bought 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 05 at a price of $9.14 per share for a total of $36570.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35915.0 shares.

Hanmi Financial Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 15 that SANTAROSA ROMOLO (SEVP, Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 15 and was made at $7.61 per share for $7610.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 38110.0 shares of the HAFC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 14, Rosenblum David L (Director) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $7.92 for $7920.0. The insider now directly holds 16,122 shares of Hanmi Financial Corporation (HAFC).

Hanmi Financial Corporation (HAFC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Renasant Corporation (RNST) that is trading 11.28% up over the past 12 months. Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) is -12.44% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -10.92% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.32 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.32.