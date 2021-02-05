Which institution holds the most shares in Installed Building Products Inc. (IBP)

294 institutions hold shares in Installed Building Products Inc. (IBP), with 6.98M shares held by insiders accounting for 23.59% while institutional investors hold 97.46% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 29.48M, and float is at 22.77M with Short Float at 2.34%. Institutions hold 74.47% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.59 million shares valued at $365.39 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.05% of the IBP Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.32 million shares valued at $236.57 million to account for 7.80% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BAMCO Inc. which holds 2.07 million shares representing 6.93% and valued at over $210.24 million, while Invesco Ltd. holds 3.78% of the shares totaling 1.13 million with a market value of $114.49 million.

Installed Building Products Inc. (NYSE: IBP) is 12.66% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.02 and a high of $126.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IBP stock was last observed hovering at around $114.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.44% off its average median price target of $120.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.13% off the consensus price target high of $142.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -14.83% lower than the price target low of $100.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $114.83, the stock is 3.18% and 9.38% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing 0.38% at the moment leaves the stock 31.65% off its SMA200. IBP registered 49.77% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 35.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $108.55 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $98.40.

The stock witnessed a 9.35% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.68%, and is 9.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.85% over the week and 5.51% over the month.

Installed Building Products Inc. (IBP) has around 8500 employees, a market worth around $3.42B and $1.61B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 38.59 and Fwd P/E is 20.08. Profit margin for the company is 5.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 295.69% and -9.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.70%).

Installed Building Products Inc. (IBP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Installed Building Products Inc. (IBP) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Installed Building Products Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.23 with sales reaching $447.52M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 32.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 11.50% in year-over-year returns.

Installed Building Products Inc. (IBP) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Installed Building Products Inc. (IBP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Jackson Janet E., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Jackson Janet E. sold 800 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 23 at a price of $101.58 per share for a total of $81261.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10395.0 shares.

Installed Building Products Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 20 that Verma Vikas (Director) sold a total of 16,873 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 20 and was made at $107.98 per share for $1.82 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 19327.0 shares of the IBP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 19, Verma Vikas (Director) disposed off 18,448 shares at an average price of $112.54 for $2.08 million. The insider now directly holds 36,200 shares of Installed Building Products Inc. (IBP).

Installed Building Products Inc. (IBP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apogee Enterprises Inc. (APOG) that is trading 9.95% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -9.25% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.58 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.07.