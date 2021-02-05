Which institution holds the most shares in Kornit Digital Ltd. (KRNT)

251 institutions hold shares in Kornit Digital Ltd. (KRNT), with 312.36k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.75% while institutional investors hold 101.22% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 41.54M, and float is at 41.49M with Short Float at 0.86%. Institutions hold 100.45% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wasatch Advisors Inc with over 4.49 million shares valued at $291.0 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.96% of the KRNT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is American Capital Management, Inc. with 2.71 million shares valued at $175.65 million to account for 6.61% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd which holds 2.06 million shares representing 5.03% and valued at over $133.71 million, while Granahan Investment Management Inc. holds 4.58% of the shares totaling 1.87 million with a market value of $121.59 million.

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ: KRNT) is 2.28% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.17 and a high of $100.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KRNT stock was last observed hovering at around $92.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.41% off its average median price target of $80.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 8.84% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -26.61% lower than the price target low of $72.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $91.16, the stock is -2.03% and 2.61% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing -1.52% at the moment leaves the stock 43.73% off its SMA200. KRNT registered 105.08% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 61.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $90.83 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $72.28.

The stock witnessed a 7.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.58%, and is -4.03% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.05% over the week and 4.04% over the month.

Kornit Digital Ltd. (KRNT) has around 547 employees, a market worth around $4.14B and $174.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 105.27. Profit margin for the company is -0.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 311.19% and -9.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.00%).

Kornit Digital Ltd. (KRNT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kornit Digital Ltd. (KRNT) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kornit Digital Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.22 with sales reaching $62.01M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -26.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 27.50% in year-over-year returns.

Kornit Digital Ltd. (KRNT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Quad/Graphics Inc. (QUAD) that is 13.17% higher over the past 12 months. Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. (ADES) is -55.49% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -27.19% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.46 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.99.