Which institution holds the most shares in Mesoblast Limited (MESO)

61 institutions hold shares in Mesoblast Limited (MESO), with institutional investors hold 2.87% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 116.50M, and float is at 115.83M with Short Float at 3.22%. Institutions hold 2.87% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is M&G Investment Management Ltd with over 0.79 million shares valued at $6.73 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.67% of the MESO Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with 0.53 million shares valued at $9.76 million to account for 0.45% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Cowen and Company, LLC which holds 0.26 million shares representing 0.22% and valued at over $4.83 million, while Penbrook Management, LLC holds 0.21% of the shares totaling 0.25 million with a market value of $2.1 million.

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ: MESO) is 11.78% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.12 and a high of $21.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MESO stock was last observed hovering at around $9.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.74% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -102.35% lower than the price target low of $4.69 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.49, the stock is 0.04% and -17.86% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.14 million and changing -1.15% at the moment leaves the stock -25.86% off its SMA200. MESO registered -2.47% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.46 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.45.

The stock witnessed a 8.71% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.31%, and is 3.04% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.20% over the week and 5.05% over the month.

Mesoblast Limited (MESO) has around 102 employees, a market worth around $1.10B and $16.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 204.16% and -55.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.80%).

Mesoblast Limited (MESO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mesoblast Limited (MESO) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mesoblast Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.24 with sales reaching $40.16M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 18.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 205.90% year-over-year.

Mesoblast Limited (MESO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP) that is trading 29.71% up over the past 12 months. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is 5.20% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 16.62% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.11 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.48.