Which institution holds the most shares in NeoGames S.A. (NGMS)

4 institutions hold shares in NeoGames S.A. (NGMS), with 17.69M shares held by insiders accounting for 80.43% while institutional investors hold 11.19% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 24.58M, and float is at 4.82M with Short Float at 0.66%. Institutions hold 2.19% of the Float.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is British Columbia Investment Management Corp with over 0.23 million shares valued at $8.59 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.92% of the NGMS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Columbus Circle Investors with 17808.0 shares valued at $0.68 million to account for 0.07% of the shares outstanding.

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ: NGMS) is -26.43% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.67 and a high of $38.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NGMS stock was last observed hovering at around $28.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.84% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.13% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 17.79% higher than the price target low of $34.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.95, the stock is -7.74% and 1.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.15 million and changing -2.92% at the moment leaves the stock 1.51% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $30.73 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $27.51.

The stock witnessed a -18.56% in the last 1 month, and is -3.22% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.76% over the week and 7.53% over the month.

NeoGames S.A. (NGMS) has around 144 employees, a market worth around $687.01M and $44.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1471.05 and Fwd P/E is 66.87. Distance from 52-week low is 49.71% and -27.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.50%).

NeoGames S.A. (NGMS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NeoGames S.A. (NGMS) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NeoGames S.A. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.03 with sales reaching $12.02M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 33.40% this year.