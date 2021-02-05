Which institution holds the most shares in Planet Green Holdings Corp. (PLAG)

3 institutions hold shares in Planet Green Holdings Corp. (PLAG), with 4.47M shares held by insiders accounting for 40.50% while institutional investors hold 0.29% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 9.67M, and float is at 8.76M with Short Float at 1.19%. Institutions hold 0.17% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is HRT Financial LLC with over 15774.0 shares valued at $30917.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.14% of the PLAG Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is UBS Group AG with 2330.0 shares valued at $4566.0 to account for 0.02% of the shares outstanding.

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (AMEX: PLAG) is 16.14% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.53 and a high of $4.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PLAG stock was last observed hovering at around $2.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $150.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 98.27% off the consensus price target high of $150.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 98.27% higher than the price target low of $150.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.59, the stock is 2.44% and 12.63% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing 2.78% at the moment leaves the stock 10.43% off its SMA200. PLAG registered 24.52% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.3661 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.0706.

The stock witnessed a 21.60% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 41.53%, and is 7.47% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.12% over the week and 7.90% over the month.

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (PLAG) has around 238 employees, a market worth around $32.53M and $4.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 69.04% and -48.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-28.10%).

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (PLAG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Planet Green Holdings Corp. (PLAG) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Planet Green Holdings Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -704.00% this year.

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (PLAG) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Planet Green Holdings Corp. (PLAG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Zhou Bin, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Zhou Bin bought 650,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 27 at a price of $2.60 per share for a total of $1.69 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.62 million shares.