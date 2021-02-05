Which institution holds the most shares in Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO)

110 institutions hold shares in Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO), with 2.94M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.81% while institutional investors hold 68.37% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 21.93M, and float is at 20.05M with Short Float at 11.14%. Institutions hold 60.98% of the Float.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Aquilo Capital Management, LLC with over 4.5 million shares valued at $50.19 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.54% of the SPRO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Atlas Venture Associates IX, LLC with 1.38 million shares valued at $26.7 million to account for 5.06% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BVF Inc. which holds 1.34 million shares representing 4.94% and valued at over $15.0 million, while Rock Springs Capital Management, LP holds 4.55% of the shares totaling 1.24 million with a market value of $13.8 million.

Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRO) is -1.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.25 and a high of $23.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SPRO stock was last observed hovering at around $18.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $27.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 72.8% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -19.0% lower than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.04, the stock is 7.86% and 6.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.14 million and changing 0.42% at the moment leaves the stock 38.51% off its SMA200. SPRO registered 103.42% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 45.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.40 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.33.

The stock witnessed a 14.15% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.56%, and is 4.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.07% over the week and 6.03% over the month.

Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO) has around 57 employees, a market worth around $520.36M and $11.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 262.67% and -19.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-84.70%).

Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Spero Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.74 with sales reaching $3.67M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -28.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -39.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.10% in year-over-year returns.

Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Aquilo Capital Management, LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Aquilo Capital Management, LLC sold 34,144 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 04 at a price of $18.99 per share for a total of $0.65 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3.83 million shares.

Spero Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 03 that Aquilo Capital Management, LLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 29,354 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 03 and was made at $18.98 per share for $0.56 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.87 million shares of the SPRO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 02, Aquilo Capital Management, LLC (10% Owner) disposed off 22,841 shares at an average price of $18.99 for $0.43 million. The insider now directly holds 3,895,707 shares of Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO).

Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO): Who are the competitors?

Omeros Corporation (OMER) is 64.14% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 14.35% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.91 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.84.