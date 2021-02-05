Which Institutions Own Shares In AutoNation Inc. (AN)?

420 institutions hold shares in AutoNation Inc. (AN), with 10.39M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.83% while institutional investors hold 101.35% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 88.30M, and float is at 77.44M with Short Float at 4.13%. Institutions hold 89.36% of the Float.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 6.75 million shares valued at $357.14 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.68% of the AN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 4.98 million shares valued at $263.77 million to account for 5.67% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 4.94 million shares representing 5.63% and valued at over $261.63 million, while Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 5.06% of the shares totaling 4.45 million with a market value of $235.45 million.

AutoNation Inc. (NYSE: AN) is 10.26% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.59 and a high of $78.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AN stock was last observed hovering at around $75.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.8% off its average median price target of $73.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.47% off the consensus price target high of $85.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -37.41% lower than the price target low of $56.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $76.95, the stock is 2.57% and 10.18% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.28 million and changing 2.40% at the moment leaves the stock 41.26% off its SMA200. AN registered 72.73% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 44.34%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $72.07 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $61.52.

The stock witnessed a 10.99% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.25%, and is 6.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.90% over the week and 3.43% over the month.

AutoNation Inc. (AN) has around 25000 employees, a market worth around $6.86B and $20.15B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.54 and Fwd P/E is 11.42. Profit margin for the company is 1.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 273.73% and -1.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.60%).

AutoNation Inc. (AN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AutoNation Inc. (AN) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AutoNation Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.01 with sales reaching $5.56B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 16.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -5.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.30% in year-over-year returns.

AutoNation Inc. (AN) Insider Activity

A total of 51 insider transactions have happened at AutoNation Inc. (AN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 30 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LAMPERT EDWARD S, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that LAMPERT EDWARD S sold 28,249 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 12 at a price of $77.98 per share for a total of $2.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.0 million shares.

AutoNation Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 12 that LAMPERT EDWARD S (10% Owner) sold a total of 2,329 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 12 and was made at $77.98 per share for $0.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9.66 million shares of the AN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 11, LAMPERT EDWARD S (10% Owner) disposed off 14,764 shares at an average price of $76.27 for $1.13 million. The insider now directly holds 2,032,703 shares of AutoNation Inc. (AN).

AutoNation Inc. (AN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Copart Inc. (CPRT) that is trading 11.91% up over the past 12 months. Group 1 Automotive Inc. (GPI) is 44.74% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.63% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.22 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.63.