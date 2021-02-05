Which Institutions Own Shares In Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL)?

66 institutions hold shares in Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL), with institutional investors hold 113.22% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 111.16M, and float is at 37.00M with Short Float at 5.05%. Institutions hold 113.22% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Cohen & Steers Inc. with over 7.53 million shares valued at $126.3 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.98% of the BNL Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Resolution Capital Ltd with 4.26 million shares valued at $71.41 million to account for 3.95% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Glenmede Trust Co NA which holds 4.01 million shares representing 3.72% and valued at over $67.29 million, while Principal Financial Group, Inc. holds 3.23% of the shares totaling 3.48 million with a market value of $58.37 million.

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (NYSE: BNL) is -6.28% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.90 and a high of $19.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BNL stock was last observed hovering at around $18.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $21.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.22% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 8.25% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.35, the stock is -0.80% and -1.82% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.29 million and changing 0.27% at the moment leaves the stock 3.30% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.92 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.76.

The stock witnessed a -4.72% in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.85%, and is -0.16% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.15% over the week and 2.52% over the month.

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL) has around 71 employees, a market worth around $2.71B and $324.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 45.42 and Fwd P/E is 30.69. Profit margin for the company is 18.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.41% and -8.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.60%).

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.13 with sales reaching $81.3M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 14.40% this year.