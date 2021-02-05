Which Institutions Own Shares In Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNST)?

179 institutions hold shares in Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNST), with 358.72k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.75% while institutional investors hold 105.01% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 47.54M, and float is at 47.22M with Short Float at 12.02%. Institutions hold 104.22% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Svennilson Peter with over 6.05 million shares valued at $122.6 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.72% of the CNST Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP with 4.4 million shares valued at $89.13 million to account for 9.25% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Avoro Capital Advisors LLC which holds 4.28 million shares representing 8.99% and valued at over $86.61 million, while VR Adviser, LLC holds 8.44% of the shares totaling 4.02 million with a market value of $81.38 million.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CNST) is 16.18% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.00 and a high of $50.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CNST stock was last observed hovering at around $31.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.06% off its average median price target of $50.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.39% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -45.48% lower than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $33.46, the stock is 4.54% and 11.01% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.28 million and changing 6.56% at the moment leaves the stock 17.16% off its SMA200. CNST registered -1.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 29.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $32.00 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $25.46.

The stock witnessed a 21.67% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 63.62%, and is -1.30% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.22% over the week and 8.00% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 96.82% and -34.26% from its 52-week high.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNST) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.76.The EPS is expected to grow by 11.70% this year.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNST) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Valentine Karen, the company’s See Remarks. SEC filings show that Valentine Karen sold 17,203 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 19 at a price of $33.97 per share for a total of $0.58 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 21 that GOLDSMITH MARK A (Director) sold a total of 4,020 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 21 and was made at $35.02 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the CNST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 21, Reeve Emma (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 5,720 shares at an average price of $35.11 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNST).