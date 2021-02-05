Which Institutions Own Shares In Euronet Worldwide Inc. (EEFT)?

465 institutions hold shares in Euronet Worldwide Inc. (EEFT), with 2.21M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.23% while institutional investors hold 101.03% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 52.30M, and float is at 50.10M with Short Float at 1.42%. Institutions hold 96.76% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 4.47 million shares valued at $407.35 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.55% of the EEFT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Janus Henderson Group PLC with 2.89 million shares valued at $263.51 million to account for 5.53% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wasatch Advisors Inc which holds 2.65 million shares representing 5.06% and valued at over $241.28 million, while Wells Fargo & Company holds 4.52% of the shares totaling 2.37 million with a market value of $215.59 million.

Euronet Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: EEFT) is -9.78% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $61.27 and a high of $163.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EEFT stock was last observed hovering at around $128.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.36% off its average median price target of $160.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.95% off the consensus price target high of $195.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -18.86% lower than the price target low of $110.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $130.75, the stock is -4.68% and -4.80% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.28 million and changing 1.84% at the moment leaves the stock 21.78% off its SMA200. EEFT registered -18.24% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 29.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $139.04 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $112.68.

The stock witnessed a -9.73% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 37.76%, and is 0.01% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.60% over the week and 3.38% over the month.

Euronet Worldwide Inc. (EEFT) has around 7700 employees, a market worth around $7.16B and $2.47B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6226.19 and Fwd P/E is 22.93. Profit margin for the company is 1.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 113.39% and -20.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.50%).

Euronet Worldwide Inc. (EEFT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Euronet Worldwide Inc. (EEFT) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Euronet Worldwide Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.72 with sales reaching $655.75M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 44.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -11.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -5.50% in year-over-year returns.

Euronet Worldwide Inc. (EEFT) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Euronet Worldwide Inc. (EEFT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by OLECHOWSKI ANDRZEJ, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that OLECHOWSKI ANDRZEJ sold 2,496 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 25 at a price of $134.99 per share for a total of $0.34 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10000.0 shares.

Euronet Worldwide Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 18 that Bianchi Juan (CEO, Money Transfer Division) sold a total of 56,547 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 18 and was made at $130.46 per share for $7.38 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4168.0 shares of the EEFT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 18, Brown Michael J (CEO & President of EWI Inc.) disposed off 21,629 shares at an average price of $131.95 for $2.85 million. The insider now directly holds 1,292,323 shares of Euronet Worldwide Inc. (EEFT).

Euronet Worldwide Inc. (EEFT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Global Payments Inc. (GPN) that is trading -1.38% down over the past 12 months. Visa Inc. (V) is 3.18% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -8.23% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.77 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.86.