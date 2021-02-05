Which Institutions Own Shares In GATX Corporation (GATX)?

334 institutions hold shares in GATX Corporation (GATX), with 589.05k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.68% while institutional investors hold 114.95% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 35.00M, and float is at 34.43M with Short Float at 14.74%. Institutions hold 113.01% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co with over 6.09 million shares valued at $387.96 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.39% of the GATX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 4.48 million shares valued at $285.36 million to account for 12.79% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 3.61 million shares representing 10.31% and valued at over $230.1 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 7.67% of the shares totaling 2.68 million with a market value of $171.11 million.

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) is 12.52% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $50.69 and a high of $94.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GATX stock was last observed hovering at around $92.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.39% off its average median price target of $91.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 6.41% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -15.54% lower than the price target low of $81.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $93.59, the stock is 4.59% and 9.16% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.29 million and changing 1.51% at the moment leaves the stock 34.09% off its SMA200. GATX registered 18.29% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 47.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $86.85 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $73.76.

The stock witnessed a 12.58% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.54%, and is 5.91% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.66% over the week and 3.24% over the month.

GATX Corporation (GATX) has around 2165 employees, a market worth around $3.12B and $1.26B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.59 and Fwd P/E is 18.91. Profit margin for the company is 14.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 84.63% and -1.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.60%).

GATX Corporation (GATX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GATX Corporation (GATX) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

GATX Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.88 with sales reaching $306.75M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.70% in year-over-year returns.

GATX Corporation (GATX) Insider Activity

A total of 83 insider transactions have happened at GATX Corporation (GATX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 42 and purchases happening 41 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Young Jeffery R., the company’s SVP, Chief Tax Officer. SEC filings show that Young Jeffery R. sold 201 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 01 at a price of $91.65 per share for a total of $18422.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5579.0 shares.

GATX Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 01 that Adedoyin Niyi (SVP & CIO) sold a total of 18,633 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 01 and was made at $91.53 per share for $1.71 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2157.0 shares of the GATX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 01, Titterton Paul F (SVP & Chief Op. Off. Rail NA) disposed off 9,834 shares at an average price of $91.14 for $0.9 million. The insider now directly holds 9,621 shares of GATX Corporation (GATX).

GATX Corporation (GATX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) that is trading 39.44% up over the past 12 months. Willis Lease Finance Corporation (WLFC) is -45.67% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -14.79% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.82 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 24.41.