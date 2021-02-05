Which Institutions Own Shares In The Toro Company (TTC)?

550 institutions hold shares in The Toro Company (TTC), with 392.84k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.37% while institutional investors hold 83.94% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 107.95M, and float is at 107.26M with Short Float at 0.92%. Institutions hold 83.64% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 10.24 million shares valued at $859.84 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.52% of the TTC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 9.74 million shares valued at $817.45 million to account for 9.05% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Select Equity Group, Inc. which holds 6.31 million shares representing 5.86% and valued at over $529.74 million, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 4.55% of the shares totaling 4.89 million with a market value of $410.82 million.

The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) is 1.48% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $52.07 and a high of $102.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TTC stock was last observed hovering at around $96.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $105.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.89% off the consensus price target high of $108.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 5.65% higher than the price target low of $102.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $96.24, the stock is -2.25% and 1.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.29 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 20.97% off its SMA200. TTC registered 16.73% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 33.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $96.56 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $85.45.

The stock witnessed a 2.45% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.58%, and is 0.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.52% over the week and 2.11% over the month.

The Toro Company (TTC) has around 10385 employees, a market worth around $10.55B and $3.38B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 31.71 and Fwd P/E is 24.73. Profit margin for the company is 9.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 84.83% and -5.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.30%).

The Toro Company (TTC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Toro Company (TTC) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Toro Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.74 with sales reaching $848.93M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 20.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.90% year-over-year.

The Toro Company (TTC) Insider Activity

A total of 120 insider transactions have happened at The Toro Company (TTC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 62 and purchases happening 58 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MOELLER PETER D, the company’s VP, International. SEC filings show that MOELLER PETER D sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 07 at a price of $101.15 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3878.0 shares.

The Toro Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 07 that COOPER JANET KATHERINE (Director) sold a total of 2,281 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 07 and was made at $101.00 per share for $0.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the TTC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 06, COOPER JANET KATHERINE (Director) disposed off 4,561 shares at an average price of $97.32 for $0.44 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of The Toro Company (TTC).

The Toro Company (TTC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Douglas Dynamics Inc. (PLOW) that is trading -13.66% down over the past 12 months. AGCO Corporation (AGCO) is 65.39% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -8.05% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.07 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.33.