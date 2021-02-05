Which Institutions Own Shares In Virco Mfg. Corporation (VIRC)?

29 institutions hold shares in Virco Mfg. Corporation (VIRC), with 2.31M shares held by insiders accounting for 14.54% while institutional investors hold 24.51% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 15.73M, and float is at 13.37M with Short Float at 0.11%. Institutions hold 20.94% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is D.A. Davidson & Co. with over 1.0 million shares valued at $2.15 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.27% of the VIRC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Minerva Advisors LLC with 0.88 million shares valued at $1.9 million to account for 5.54% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 0.47 million shares representing 2.92% and valued at over $1.0 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 1.26% of the shares totaling 0.2 million with a market value of $0.43 million.

Virco Mfg. Corporation (NASDAQ: VIRC) is 31.23% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.82 and a high of $4.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VIRC stock was last observed hovering at around $2.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.33% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.0% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 17.0% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.32, the stock is 22.82% and 31.49% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.28 million and changing 11.04% at the moment leaves the stock 39.91% off its SMA200. VIRC registered -19.81% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 48.21%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.5991 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.2988.

The stock witnessed a 33.49% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 71.13%, and is 20.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.18% over the week and 7.27% over the month.

Virco Mfg. Corporation (VIRC) has around 825 employees, a market worth around $52.99M and $160.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -0.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 82.42% and -19.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.80%).

Virco Mfg. Corporation (VIRC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Virco Mfg. Corporation (VIRC) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Virco Mfg. Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.24 with sales reaching $25.5M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 243.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -16.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -4.90% in year-over-year returns.

Virco Mfg. Corporation (VIRC) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Virco Mfg. Corporation (VIRC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by VIRTUE ROBERT A, the company’s President & CEO & Chairman. SEC filings show that VIRTUE ROBERT A bought 16,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 21 at a price of $2.23 per share for a total of $36795.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.48 million shares.

Virco Mfg. Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 21 that VIRTUE DOUGLAS A (Executive Vice President) bought a total of 16,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 21 and was made at $2.23 per share for $36795.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.85 million shares of the VIRC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 21, Rudkin Donald R (Director) disposed off 33,000 shares at an average price of $2.23 for $73590.0. The insider now directly holds 19,028 shares of Virco Mfg. Corporation (VIRC).

Virco Mfg. Corporation (VIRC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include HNI Corporation (HNI) that is trading -10.03% down over the past 12 months. Knoll Inc. (KNL) is -37.67% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 79.55% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 3100.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.34.