Who are the Institutional Holders in Amesite Inc. (AMST)?

4 institutions hold shares in Amesite Inc. (AMST), with 11.37M shares held by insiders accounting for 55.69% while institutional investors hold 1.05% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 16.55M, and float is at 9.05M with Short Float at 0.15%. Institutions hold 0.46% of the Float.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Citadel Advisors LLC with over 66548.0 shares valued at $0.29 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.33% of the AMST Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Maven Securities Ltd with 25988.0 shares valued at $0.11 million to account for 0.13% of the shares outstanding.

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST) is 27.84% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.65 and a high of $9.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AMST stock was last observed hovering at around $5.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.71% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.43% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 11.43% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.20, the stock is 36.00% and 32.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing 12.93% at the moment leaves the stock 35.44% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.61 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.57.

The stock witnessed a 37.47% in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 49.04%, and is 46.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 36.39% over the week and 12.17% over the month.

Amesite Inc. (AMST) has around 12 employees, a market worth around $120.90M and $0.16M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 69.86% and -31.57% from its 52-week high.

Amesite Inc. (AMST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Amesite Inc. (AMST) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Amesite Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.08 with sales reaching $130M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -5.90% this year.