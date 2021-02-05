Who are the Institutional Holders in Brightcove Inc. (BCOV)?

141 institutions hold shares in Brightcove Inc. (BCOV), with 751.13k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.89% while institutional investors hold 89.77% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 39.68M, and float is at 39.05M with Short Float at 1.91%. Institutions hold 88.07% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Trigran Investments Inc with over 4.28 million shares valued at $43.81 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.75% of the BCOV Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Tenzing Global Management, Llc with 3.89 million shares valued at $39.81 million to account for 9.77% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Edenbrook Capital, LLC which holds 3.21 million shares representing 8.06% and valued at over $32.85 million, while Archon Capital Management LLC holds 7.39% of the shares totaling 2.94 million with a market value of $30.11 million.

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV) is -3.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.44 and a high of $19.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BCOV stock was last observed hovering at around $16.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.77% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.13% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 11.35% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.73, the stock is 0.30% and 2.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing 4.54% at the moment leaves the stock 51.30% off its SMA200. BCOV registered 97.55% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 64.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.76 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.36.

The stock witnessed a 0.11% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 38.62%, and is 7.26% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.37% over the week and 4.44% over the month.

Brightcove Inc. (BCOV) has around 616 employees, a market worth around $709.20M and $191.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 46.90. Profit margin for the company is -7.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 225.92% and -8.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-29.20%).

Brightcove Inc. (BCOV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Brightcove Inc. (BCOV) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Brightcove Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.06 with sales reaching $49.79M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -47.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.60% in year-over-year returns.

Brightcove Inc. (BCOV) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Brightcove Inc. (BCOV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by WHEELER THOMAS E, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that WHEELER THOMAS E bought 6,400 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 05 at a price of $7.62 per share for a total of $48768.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20629.0 shares.

Brightcove Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 05 that Hessan Diane (Director) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 05 and was made at $7.66 per share for $7660.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21496.0 shares of the BCOV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, Ray Jeff (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $7.71 for $77100.0. The insider now directly holds 95,000 shares of Brightcove Inc. (BCOV).

Brightcove Inc. (BCOV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Adobe Inc. (ADBE) that is trading 33.87% up over the past 12 months. Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is 42.02% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.46% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.76 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.86.