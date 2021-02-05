Who are the Institutional Holders in Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP)?

45 institutions hold shares in Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP), with 3.29M shares held by insiders accounting for 18.10% while institutional investors hold 20.61% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 18.19M, and float is at 16.05M with Short Float at 0.36%. Institutions hold 16.88% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Smith (Donald) & Company Inc. with over 1.45 million shares valued at $9.54 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.95% of the CPLP Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC with 0.49 million shares valued at $3.26 million to account for 2.72% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 0.4 million shares representing 2.18% and valued at over $2.62 million, while Raymond James & Associates, Inc. holds 0.59% of the shares totaling 0.11 million with a market value of $0.71 million.

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: CPLP) is 20.07% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.18 and a high of $12.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CPLP stock was last observed hovering at around $9.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.78% off the consensus price target high of $13.50 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -14.71% lower than the price target low of $8.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.75, the stock is 5.22% and 15.60% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.14 million and changing 0.52% at the moment leaves the stock 25.57% off its SMA200. CPLP registered -22.31% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 60.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.72 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.42.

The stock witnessed a 15.38% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 33.74%, and is 11.81% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.09% over the week and 5.15% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 5.39. Profit margin for the company is -0.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 88.22% and -24.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.10%).

Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Capital Product Partners L.P. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.42 with sales reaching $36.2M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 100.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 7.50% in year-over-year returns.