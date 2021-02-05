Who are the Institutional Holders in HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK)?

82 institutions hold shares in HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK), with 2.91M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.32% while institutional investors hold 53.33% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 25.66M, and float is at 16.31M with Short Float at 7.28%. Institutions hold 47.29% of the Float.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Redmile Group, LLC with over 1.84 million shares valued at $17.45 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.43% of the HOOK Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. with 0.94 million shares valued at $8.93 million to account for 4.32% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 0.82 million shares representing 3.75% and valued at over $7.76 million, while Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC holds 3.21% of the shares totaling 0.7 million with a market value of $6.63 million.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOK) is 9.65% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.80 and a high of $14.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HOOK stock was last observed hovering at around $11.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.51% off its average median price target of $23.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.57% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 24.0% higher than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.16, the stock is 6.12% and 5.12% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing 4.38% at the moment leaves the stock 15.39% off its SMA200. HOOK registered -11.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.70%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.52 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.64.

The stock witnessed a 11.46% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.24%, and is 14.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.57% over the week and 6.15% over the month.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) has around 85 employees, a market worth around $398.00M and $18.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 109.66% and -14.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-41.50%).

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/24/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.58 with sales reaching $4.26M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -277.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 50.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 17.70% in year-over-year returns.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Matushansky Igor, the company’s Chief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that Matushansky Igor sold 27,979 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 17 at a price of $11.74 per share for a total of $0.33 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64253.0 shares.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 16 that Matushansky Igor (Chief Medical Officer) sold a total of 380 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 16 and was made at $11.70 per share for $4446.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 56394.0 shares of the HOOK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 02, SOFINNOVA CAPITAL VI FCPR (10% Owner) disposed off 300 shares at an average price of $10.00 for $3000.0. The insider now directly holds 3,906,194 shares of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK).