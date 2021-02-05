Who are the Institutional Holders in NeuroMetrix Inc. (NURO)?

9 institutions hold shares in NeuroMetrix Inc. (NURO), with 37.96k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.00% while institutional investors hold 1.59% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.79M, and float is at 3.75M with Short Float at 3.53%. Institutions hold 1.58% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wedbush Securities Inc with over 34841.0 shares valued at $59229.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.92% of the NURO Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 15945.0 shares valued at $27106.0 to account for 0.42% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are UBS Group AG which holds 5776.0 shares representing 0.15% and valued at over $9819.0, while Blackrock Inc. holds 0.04% of the shares totaling 1528.0 with a market value of $2597.0.

NeuroMetrix Inc. (NASDAQ: NURO) is 24.68% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.81 and a high of $6.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NURO stock was last observed hovering at around $4.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $50.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 92.12% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 92.12% higher than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.94, the stock is 3.34% and 27.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.15 million and changing -1.99% at the moment leaves the stock 77.23% off its SMA200. NURO registered 34.47% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 94.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.4948 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.2343.

The stock witnessed a 14.87% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 154.19%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.36% over the week and 12.93% over the month.

NeuroMetrix Inc. (NURO) has around 23 employees, a market worth around $15.64M and $7.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -38.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 385.22% and -36.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-152.70%).

NeuroMetrix Inc. (NURO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NeuroMetrix Inc. (NURO) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NeuroMetrix Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $22.3M over the same period..

NeuroMetrix Inc. (NURO) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at NeuroMetrix Inc. (NURO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Gozani Shai, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Gozani Shai bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 11 at a price of $1.84 per share for a total of $1840.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 24630.0 shares.

NeuroMetrix Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 21 that Gozani Shai (President & CEO) bought a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 21 and was made at $2.33 per share for $1165.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23630.0 shares of the NURO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 14, Gozani Shai (President & CEO) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $2.18 for $2180.0. The insider now directly holds 23,130 shares of NeuroMetrix Inc. (NURO).