Who are the Institutional Holders in Shineco Inc. (TYHT)?

4 institutions hold shares in Shineco Inc. (TYHT), with 565.22k shares held by insiders accounting for 18.59% while institutional investors hold 5.62% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.04M, and float is at 2.48M with Short Float at 1.29%. Institutions hold 4.58% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.13 million shares valued at $0.35 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.24% of the TYHT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Acadian Asset Management with 6915.0 shares valued at $18532.0 to account for 0.23% of the shares outstanding.

Shineco Inc. (NASDAQ: TYHT) is 30.93% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.10 and a high of $7.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TYHT stock was last observed hovering at around $4.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $4.00, the stock is 9.84% and 18.59% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.15 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 11.64% off its SMA200. TYHT registered -28.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.4244 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.2409.

The stock witnessed a 32.01% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 46.52%, and is 15.61% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.03% over the week and 8.96% over the month.

Shineco Inc. (TYHT) has around 318 employees, a market worth around $11.04M and $20.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -28.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 90.48% and -47.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.80%).

Shineco Inc. (TYHT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Shineco Inc. (TYHT) is a “-“. 0 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -804.90% this year.