Who is the Top Investor In 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (FDMT)?

2 institutions hold shares in 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (FDMT), with 928.41k shares held by insiders accounting for 17.66% while institutional investors hold 24.65% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 26.27M, and float is at 21.82M with Short Float at 0.47%. Institutions hold 20.29% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Victory Capital Management Inc. with over 10000.0 shares valued at $0.41 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.05% of the FDMT Shares outstanding.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FDMT) is 20.60% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.01 and a high of $51.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FDMT stock was last observed hovering at around $46.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.79% off its average median price target of $47.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.59% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -13.61% lower than the price target low of $44.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $49.99, the stock is 12.36% and 16.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing 8.20% at the moment leaves the stock 16.72% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $43.07 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $42.83.

The stock witnessed a 37.18% in the last 1 month, and is 19.02% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.06% over the week and 8.29% over the month.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (FDMT) has around 78 employees, a market worth around $1.31B and $16.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 42.79% and -1.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (69.50%).

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (FDMT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (FDMT) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.66.The EPS is expected to shrink by -416.20% this year.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (FDMT) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (FDMT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 5 times.