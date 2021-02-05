Who is the Top Investor In CIRCOR International Inc. (CIR)?

176 institutions hold shares in CIRCOR International Inc. (CIR), with 237.58k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.19% while institutional investors hold 100.40% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 20.00M, and float is at 19.76M with Short Float at 1.90%. Institutions hold 99.20% of the Float.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.91 million shares valued at $79.58 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.55% of the CIR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.94 million shares valued at $52.95 million to account for 9.68% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Gamco Investors Inc which holds 1.3 million shares representing 6.51% and valued at over $35.62 million, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 6.37% of the shares totaling 1.27 million with a market value of $34.83 million.

CIRCOR International Inc. (NYSE: CIR) is -13.45% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.00 and a high of $45.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CIR stock was last observed hovering at around $32.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.58% off its average median price target of $44.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.67% off the consensus price target high of $46.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 14.69% higher than the price target low of $39.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $33.27, the stock is -8.26% and -8.76% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing 1.77% at the moment leaves the stock 20.20% off its SMA200. CIR registered -24.81% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.69%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $36.64 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $31.84.

The stock witnessed a -8.55% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.12%, and is -0.09% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.97% over the week and 3.98% over the month.

CIRCOR International Inc. (CIR) has around 4000 employees, a market worth around $693.01M and $807.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 14.15. Profit margin for the company is -21.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 315.88% and -27.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.20%).

CIRCOR International Inc. (CIR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CIRCOR International Inc. (CIR) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CIRCOR International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.63 with sales reaching $207.57M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 26.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -20.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -14.50% in year-over-year returns.

CIRCOR International Inc. (CIR) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at CIRCOR International Inc. (CIR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times.

CIRCOR International Inc. (CIR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) that is trading 27.82% up over the past 12 months. ITT Inc. (ITT) is 10.63% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -32.82% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.5 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.76.