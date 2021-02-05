Who is the Top Investor In Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA)?

320 institutions hold shares in Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA), with 640.4k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.25% while institutional investors hold 84.40% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 51.07M, and float is at 50.96M with Short Float at 7.55%. Institutions hold 83.35% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Orix Corp with over 10.99 million shares valued at $649.53 million. The investor’s holdings represent 19.68% of the ORA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 4.24 million shares valued at $250.42 million to account for 7.59% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 3.84 million shares representing 6.87% and valued at over $226.91 million, while Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd holds 4.96% of the shares totaling 2.77 million with a market value of $163.58 million.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA) is 29.23% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $53.44 and a high of $118.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ORA stock was last observed hovering at around $114.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.83% off its average median price target of $89.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 6.66% off the consensus price target high of $125.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -57.66% lower than the price target low of $74.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $116.67, the stock is 5.22% and 25.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.25 million and changing 1.59% at the moment leaves the stock 61.72% off its SMA200. ORA registered 35.29% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 95.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $100.52 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $74.80.

The stock witnessed a 22.81% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 60.84%, and is 3.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.87% over the week and 5.29% over the month.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA) has around 1408 employees, a market worth around $6.44B and $718.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 77.57 and Fwd P/E is 72.65. Profit margin for the company is 10.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 118.32% and -1.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.60%).

Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ormat Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.36 with sales reaching $183.4M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -45.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -4.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -4.70% in year-over-year returns.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Krieger Zvi, the company’s EVP- Electricty Segment. SEC filings show that Krieger Zvi bought 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 22 at a price of $55.77 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5160.0 shares.

Ormat Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 15 that Benyosef Ofer (EVP – BD, Sales and Marketing) bought a total of 511 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 15 and was made at $58.00 per share for $29638.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 511.0 shares of the ORA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 11, Ginzburg Assi (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 20,000 shares at an average price of $61.03 for $1.22 million. The insider now directly holds 20,000 shares of Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA).

Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Covanta Holding Corporation (CVA) that is trading -5.23% down over the past 12 months. NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) is 10.39% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -34.29% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.17 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.64.