Who is the Top Investor In Selective Insurance Group Inc. (SIGI)?

332 institutions hold shares in Selective Insurance Group Inc. (SIGI), with 1.44M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.40% while institutional investors hold 83.91% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 60.50M, and float is at 58.40M with Short Float at 1.49%. Institutions hold 81.90% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 6.55 million shares valued at $337.51 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.95% of the SIGI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.24 million shares valued at $270.04 million to account for 8.76% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Macquarie Group Limited which holds 2.88 million shares representing 4.81% and valued at over $148.3 million, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 4.45% of the shares totaling 2.66 million with a market value of $137.0 million.

Selective Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SIGI) is -3.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $37.05 and a high of $70.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SIGI stock was last observed hovering at around $63.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.9% off its average median price target of $70.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.42% off the consensus price target high of $72.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 3.73% higher than the price target low of $67.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $64.50, the stock is -4.72% and -2.90% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.25 million and changing 1.42% at the moment leaves the stock 13.28% off its SMA200. SIGI registered -4.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $67.51 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $59.44.

The stock witnessed a -1.56% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.74%, and is -3.97% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.55% over the week and 2.96% over the month.

Selective Insurance Group Inc. (SIGI) has around 2400 employees, a market worth around $3.99B and $2.88B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.35 and Fwd P/E is 13.84. Profit margin for the company is 6.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 74.09% and -8.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.10%).

Selective Insurance Group Inc. (SIGI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Selective Insurance Group Inc. (SIGI) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Selective Insurance Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1 with sales reaching $707.17M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 51.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 9.20% in year-over-year returns.

Selective Insurance Group Inc. (SIGI) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Selective Insurance Group Inc. (SIGI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MURPHY GREGORY E, the company’s Executive Chairman. SEC filings show that MURPHY GREGORY E sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 17 at a price of $63.08 per share for a total of $0.63 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.27 million shares.

Selective Insurance Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 05 that RUE WILLIAM M (Director) sold a total of 1 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 05 and was made at $55.02 per share for $28.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the SIGI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 29, RUE WILLIAM M (Director) acquired 25,000 shares at an average price of $52.45 for $1.31 million. The insider now directly holds 355,170 shares of Selective Insurance Group Inc. (SIGI).

Selective Insurance Group Inc. (SIGI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Progressive Corporation (PGR) that is trading 11.26% up over the past 12 months. The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (THG) is -17.94% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 12.33% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.76 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.22.