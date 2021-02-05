Who is the Top Investor In SYNNEX Corporation (SNX)?

475 institutions hold shares in SYNNEX Corporation (SNX), with 10.11M shares held by insiders accounting for 19.59% while institutional investors hold 97.62% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 51.05M, and float is at 41.72M with Short Float at 2.14%. Institutions hold 78.50% of the Float.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 5.22 million shares valued at $731.25 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.12% of the SNX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.85 million shares valued at $539.4 million to account for 7.46% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 3.39 million shares representing 6.56% and valued at over $474.39 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 3.94% of the shares totaling 2.03 million with a market value of $284.55 million.

SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) is 7.81% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.08 and a high of $91.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SNX stock was last observed hovering at around $85.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.09% off its average median price target of $100.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.7% off the consensus price target high of $108.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 7.58% higher than the price target low of $95.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $87.80, the stock is 0.79% and 5.54% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.25 million and changing 2.44% at the moment leaves the stock 32.16% off its SMA200. SNX registered 23.66% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 35.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $84.94 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $64.46.

The stock witnessed a 6.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.96%, and is 3.81% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.35% over the week and 3.54% over the month.

SYNNEX Corporation (SNX) has around 270000 employees, a market worth around $4.69B and $24.68B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.62 and Fwd P/E is 10.73. Profit margin for the company is 2.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 236.65% and -4.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.20%).

SYNNEX Corporation (SNX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SYNNEX Corporation (SNX) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SYNNEX Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.67 with sales reaching $4.7B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -18.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -10.80% in year-over-year returns.

SYNNEX Corporation (SNX) Insider Activity

A total of 234 insider transactions have happened at SYNNEX Corporation (SNX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 165 and purchases happening 69 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by STEFFENSEN DWIGHT, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that STEFFENSEN DWIGHT sold 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 21 at a price of $89.99 per share for a total of $44995.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 546.0 shares.

SYNNEX Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 19 that LAROCQUE PETER (President, N.A. Distribution) sold a total of 2,259 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 19 and was made at $88.92 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16496.0 shares of the SNX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 15, LAROCQUE PETER (President, N.A. Distribution) disposed off 3,417 shares at an average price of $86.74 for $0.3 million. The insider now directly holds 18,755 shares of SYNNEX Corporation (SNX).

SYNNEX Corporation (SNX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Avnet Inc. (AVT) that is trading -0.64% down over the past 12 months. International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is -22.59% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 12.02% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.79 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.05.