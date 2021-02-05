Who is the Top Investor In The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP)?

228 institutions hold shares in The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP), with 23.19M shares held by insiders accounting for 28.42% while institutional investors hold 117.76% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 81.52M, and float is at 49.87M with Short Float at 6.43%. Institutions hold 84.29% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 8.51 million shares valued at $97.34 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.38% of the SSP Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.58 million shares valued at $63.87 million to account for 8.12% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 5.44 million shares representing 7.92% and valued at over $62.25 million, while Gamco Investors Inc holds 6.97% of the shares totaling 4.79 million with a market value of $54.78 million.

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) is 4.77% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.36 and a high of $16.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SSP stock was last observed hovering at around $15.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.66% off its average median price target of $15.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.71% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -14.43% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.02, the stock is 4.72% and 9.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing 4.30% at the moment leaves the stock 43.17% off its SMA200. SSP registered 17.79% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 39.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.06 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.38.

The stock witnessed a 4.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 61.01%, and is 6.23% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.98% over the week and 4.62% over the month.

The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) has around 5900 employees, a market worth around $1.33B and $1.71B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.35 and Fwd P/E is 38.14. Profit margin for the company is 2.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 198.88% and -3.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.40%).

The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The E.W. Scripps Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.28 with sales reaching $566.4M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -133.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 29.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 27.50% in year-over-year returns.

The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Appleton William, the company’s EVP and General Counsel. SEC filings show that Appleton William sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 06 at a price of $16.00 per share for a total of $80000.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

The E.W. Scripps Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 31 that Perschke Daniel (Vice President, Controller) bought a total of 60 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 31 and was made at $15.29 per share for $918.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6102.0 shares of the SSP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 28, Appleton William (EVP and General Counsel) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $15.00 for $75000.0. The insider now directly holds 127,718 shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP).

The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include A.H. Belo Corporation (AHC) that is trading -14.58% down over the past 12 months. Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NXST) is 2.82% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 10.28% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.88 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.15.