Who is the Top Investor In Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS)?

326 institutions hold shares in Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS), with 562.52k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.77% while institutional investors hold 105.71% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 31.61M, and float is at 31.16M with Short Float at 5.56%. Institutions hold 103.83% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 2.78 million shares valued at $321.34 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.78% of the VRNS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 2.43 million shares valued at $280.12 million to account for 7.65% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Cadian Capital Management, LLC which holds 2.31 million shares representing 7.28% and valued at over $266.69 million, while Jackson Square Partners, LLC holds 5.78% of the shares totaling 1.83 million with a market value of $211.5 million.

Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS) is 14.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $48.95 and a high of $191.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VRNS stock was last observed hovering at around $181.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.58% off its average median price target of $160.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.02% off the consensus price target high of $205.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -60.78% lower than the price target low of $116.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $186.51, the stock is 5.07% and 19.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.25 million and changing 2.52% at the moment leaves the stock 60.04% off its SMA200. VRNS registered 115.02% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 56.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $170.78 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $131.12.

The stock witnessed a 14.15% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 55.17%, and is 3.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.08% over the week and 4.08% over the month.

Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) has around 1574 employees, a market worth around $6.01B and $270.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -33.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 281.02% and -2.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-83.80%).

Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) is a “Buy”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Varonis Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.12 with sales reaching $84.36M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -164.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 11.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 16.30% in year-over-year returns.

Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by VAN DEN BOSCH FRED, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that VAN DEN BOSCH FRED sold 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 01 at a price of $175.23 per share for a total of $0.26 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48984.0 shares.

Varonis Systems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 07 that Bass David (EVP Engineering & CTO) sold a total of 5,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 07 and was made at $170.37 per share for $0.94 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the VRNS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 04, VAN DEN BOSCH FRED (Director) disposed off 1,500 shares at an average price of $163.10 for $0.24 million. The insider now directly holds 40,484 shares of Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS).

Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Teradata Corporation (TDC) that is trading 9.65% up over the past 12 months. Splunk Inc. (SPLK) is 5.11% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -19.08% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.06 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.17.