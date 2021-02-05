Who is the Top Investor In Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (XHR)?

301 institutions hold shares in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (XHR), with 1.24M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.09% while institutional investors hold 83.79% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 113.73M, and float is at 112.57M with Short Float at 2.71%. Institutions hold 82.88% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 19.66 million shares valued at $172.65 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.29% of the XHR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 17.79 million shares valued at $156.18 million to account for 15.64% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Company, LLP which holds 8.1 million shares representing 7.12% and valued at over $71.09 million, while State Street Corporation holds 4.96% of the shares totaling 5.64 million with a market value of $49.52 million.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: XHR) is 2.50% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.14 and a high of $19.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The XHR stock was last observed hovering at around $15.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.33% off its average median price target of $17.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.81% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -19.85% lower than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.58, the stock is -0.82% and 2.60% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.25 million and changing 2.16% at the moment leaves the stock 45.20% off its SMA200. XHR registered -20.31% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 88.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.35.

The stock witnessed a 3.87% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 66.63%, and is 2.64% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.37% over the week and 4.57% over the month.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (XHR) has around 48 employees, a market worth around $1.86B and $576.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -29.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 153.54% and -21.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.50%).

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (XHR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (XHR) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$2.24 with sales reaching $73.08M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -72.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -68.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -74.10% in year-over-year returns.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (XHR) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (XHR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by VERBAAS MARCEL, the company’s See Remarks. SEC filings show that VERBAAS MARCEL sold 70,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 15 at a price of $16.20 per share for a total of $1.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.69 million shares.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 15 that BLOOM BARRY A N (See Remarks) sold a total of 18,499 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 15 and was made at $16.23 per share for $0.3 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 57135.0 shares of the XHR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 24, SHAH ATISH (See remarks) disposed off 7,000 shares at an average price of $15.00 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 145,052 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (XHR).

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (XHR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC) that is trading 10.87% up over the past 12 months. RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) is -13.81% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 11.8% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.69 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.94.