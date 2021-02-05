Why Digital Media Solutions Inc. (DMS) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Digital Media Solutions Inc. (NYSE: DMS) is 4.15% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.32 and a high of $12.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DMS stock was last observed hovering at around $12.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.28% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.63% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 3.54% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.54, the stock is 10.71% and 24.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing 2.28% at the moment leaves the stock 36.21% off its SMA200. DMS registered 20.35% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 80.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.36 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.71.

The stock witnessed a 9.52% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 67.87%, and is 17.86% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.24% over the week and 5.69% over the month.

Digital Media Solutions Inc. (DMS) has around 2 employees, a market worth around $744.12M and $295.91M in sales. Fwd P/E is 27.62. Distance from 52-week low is 98.42% and -3.31% from its 52-week high.

Digital Media Solutions Inc. (DMS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Digital Media Solutions Inc. (DMS) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.20, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Digital Media Solutions Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.15 with sales reaching $99.5M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -150.80% this year.

Digital Media Solutions Inc. (DMS) Top Institutional Holders

21 institutions hold shares in Digital Media Solutions Inc. (DMS), with 11.12M shares held by insiders accounting for 34.33% while institutional investors hold 95.02% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 25.00M, and float is at 3.45M with Short Float at 7.16%. Institutions hold 62.40% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 0.54 million shares valued at $4.15 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.66% of the DMS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Monashee Investment Management LLC with 0.4 million shares valued at $3.08 million to account for 1.23% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ING Groep N.V. which holds 0.24 million shares representing 0.74% and valued at over $1.85 million, while Millennium Management LLC holds 0.50% of the shares totaling 0.16 million with a market value of $1.25 million.

Digital Media Solutions Inc. (DMS) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Borghese Fernando, the company’s Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Borghese Fernando bought 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 30 at a price of $7.15 per share for a total of $3575.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Digital Media Solutions Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 30 that Borghese Fernando (Chief Operating Officer) bought a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 30 and was made at $6.95 per share for $3475.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the DMS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 27, Borghese Fernando (Chief Operating Officer) acquired 500 shares at an average price of $7.05 for $3525.0. The insider now directly holds 109,500 shares of Digital Media Solutions Inc. (DMS).