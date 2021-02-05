Why Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MDGL) is 0.94% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $56.82 and a high of $137.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MDGL stock was last observed hovering at around $111.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.09% off its average median price target of $177.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.21% off the consensus price target high of $230.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 8.76% higher than the price target low of $123.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $112.22, the stock is -1.67% and -3.02% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 0.98% at the moment leaves the stock -0.53% off its SMA200. MDGL registered 26.76% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $114.90 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $115.92.

The stock witnessed a 3.39% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.33%, and is -2.95% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.59% over the week and 5.98% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 97.50% and -18.25% from its 52-week high.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$3.85.The EPS is expected to shrink by -145.90% this year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL) Top Institutional Holders

187 institutions hold shares in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL), with 3.01M shares held by insiders accounting for 19.47% while institutional investors hold 116.54% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 15.45M, and float is at 12.46M with Short Float at 23.01%. Institutions hold 93.86% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital Research Global Investors with over 1.89 million shares valued at $223.84 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.19% of the MDGL Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC with 1.5 million shares valued at $178.0 million to account for 9.69% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Healthcor Management LP which holds 1.13 million shares representing 7.31% and valued at over $134.16 million, while Avoro Capital Advisors LLC holds 5.75% of the shares totaling 0.89 million with a market value of $105.67 million.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BAY CITY CAPITAL LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that BAY CITY CAPITAL LLC sold 7,303 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 19 at a price of $107.64 per share for a total of $0.79 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42875.0 shares.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 19 that CRAVES FRED B (Director) sold a total of 7,303 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 19 and was made at $107.64 per share for $0.79 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 42875.0 shares of the MDGL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 18, CRAVES FRED B (Director) disposed off 10,197 shares at an average price of $110.03 for $1.12 million. The insider now directly holds 50,178 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL).

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 5.20% up over the past 12 months. Seagen Inc. (SGEN) is 39.83% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 14.98% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.44 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 17.05.