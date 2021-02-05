Why Monaker Group Inc. (MKGI) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Monaker Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MKGI) is 5.73% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.61 and a high of $4.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MKGI stock was last observed hovering at around $2.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $4.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.47% off the consensus price target high of $4.75 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 49.47% higher than the price target low of $4.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.40, the stock is -0.41% and -12.39% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing 3.90% at the moment leaves the stock 10.72% off its SMA200. MKGI registered 22.06% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1.27%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.5788 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.4551.

The stock witnessed a 0.84% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.91%, and is 5.26% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.03% over the week and 8.36% over the month.

Monaker Group Inc. (MKGI) has around 12 employees, a market worth around $45.02M and $0.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 293.44% and -44.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-67.90%).

Monaker Group Inc. (MKGI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Monaker Group Inc. (MKGI) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Monaker Group Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.18 with sales reaching $320k over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -261.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -7.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 285.50% in year-over-year returns.

Monaker Group Inc. (MKGI) Top Institutional Holders

13 institutions hold shares in Monaker Group Inc. (MKGI), with 6.82M shares held by insiders accounting for 36.82% while institutional investors hold 7.93% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 14.60M, and float is at 11.67M with Short Float at 1.15%. Institutions hold 5.01% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Truvvo Partners LLC with over 0.25 million shares valued at $0.56 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.63% of the MKGI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.22 million shares valued at $0.49 million to account for 2.32% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc. which holds 0.17 million shares representing 1.75% and valued at over $0.37 million, while Sabby Management, LLC holds 1.40% of the shares totaling 0.13 million with a market value of $0.3 million.

Monaker Group Inc. (MKGI) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Monaker Group Inc. (MKGI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Sikora Timothy James, the company’s COO and CIO. SEC filings show that Sikora Timothy James bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 12 at a price of $1.37 per share for a total of $1370.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13000.0 shares.