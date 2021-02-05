Why should you keep an eye on ClearSign Technologies Corporation (CLIR)?

ClearSign Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: CLIR) is 47.10% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.35 and a high of $4.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CLIR stock was last observed hovering at around $4.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.21% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -7.75% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -7.75% lower than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.31, the stock is 12.15% and 33.54% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.26 million and changing -4.65% at the moment leaves the stock 93.17% off its SMA200. CLIR registered 331.09% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 59.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.4803 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.6662.

The stock witnessed a 46.60% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 83.40%, and is 7.21% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.41% over the week and 7.33% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 1131.43% and -6.30% from its 52-week high.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation (CLIR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ClearSign Technologies Corporation (CLIR) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.05.The EPS is expected to grow by 23.60% this year.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation (CLIR) Top Institutional Holders

26 institutions hold shares in ClearSign Technologies Corporation (CLIR), with 8.28M shares held by insiders accounting for 27.56% while institutional investors hold 11.23% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 27.84M, and float is at 21.76M with Short Float at 3.50%. Institutions hold 8.13% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.7 million shares valued at $1.59 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.34% of the CLIR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is ICM Asset Management, Inc. with 0.43 million shares valued at $0.97 million to account for 1.44% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Stifel Financial Corporation which holds 0.43 million shares representing 1.42% and valued at over $0.96 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 0.69% of the shares totaling 0.21 million with a market value of $0.47 million.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation (CLIR) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at ClearSign Technologies Corporation (CLIR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Meline Susanne, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Meline Susanne bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 24 at a price of $2.00 per share for a total of $10000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 54249.0 shares.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 24 that Pate Bruce Alan (Director) bought a total of 35,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 24 and was made at $2.00 per share for $70000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.1 million shares of the CLIR stock.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation (CLIR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include BWX Technologies Inc. (BWXT) that is trading -14.05% down over the past 12 months. Schmitt Industries Inc. (SMIT) is 79.11% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.48% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.77 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.03.